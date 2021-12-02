With Rafa Benitez’s admission, Everton have confirmed Salomon Rondon’s injury.

Salomon Rondon suffered a hamstring injury against Liverpool, according to Everton.

However, manager Rafa Benitez was unable to provide a timetable for his return, stating that the striker needs undertake testing at Finch Farm first.

Before being taken off after 58 minutes at Goodison Park last night, Rondon had put in his best performance for the club.

“Rondon, he was working hard to be fair,” Benitez remarked. He was putting in a lot of effort and succeeding.

“He felt his hamstring,” says the doctor, “but we’ll have to wait and see what the physios say.”

Due to Rondon’s injury, Benitez will have restricted striker choices for Monday night’s crucial match against Arsenal.

In the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison returned from suspension to play in support of Rondon last night, and the Brazilian is set to lead the line at the start of next week.

Everton are not expecting the No. 9 to be fully healthy before the end of the season, with Benitez stating earlier this week that the team “has to be careful” with his comeback.

Cenk Tosun made his first debut of the season against Liverpool, while youngster Lewis Dobbin was among the unused replacements.

Ellis Simms was not in the senior team since he played for Everton’s under-23s on Wednesday night.