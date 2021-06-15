With Plymouth, Macaulay Gillesphey returns to England.

Macaulay Gillesphey, a defender, has signed a two-year contract with Plymouth.

Following the expiration of his contract with Brisbane Roar in Australia’s top division, the 25-year-old will join the Pilgrims.

Before coming to the A-League, the former Newcastle youth product previously played for Carlisle.

“I am happy to finally welcome Macaulay to Argyle,” Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe said on the club’s website.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on his status and communicating with his agent on a daily basis for some time, and we’re thrilled to have gotten this done.”