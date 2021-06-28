With opening partner Jason Roy, Jos Buttler believes he is developing.

After the pair excelled in England’s eight-wicket thrashing of Sri Lanka, Jos Buttler ascribed his spectacular form at the top of the order in Twenty20s to the “intimidating” presence of opening partner Jason Roy.

After restricting the tourists to a below-par 129 for seven after winning the toss, Buttler stole the show with an unbeaten 68 off 55 deliveries as England reached their target with 17 balls to spare at Cardiff.

Buttler’s half-century was his seventh in 20 innings opening the batting for England in T20s, and it came after a ferocious 80-run stand in 9.1 overs with Roy, who added 36 from 22 deliveries to break the back of the pathetic chase.

Buttler was eager to give respect to Roy, whose enterprising knock was only halted by a magnificent diving catch by Danushka Gunathilaka, after helping England draw first blood in the three-match series, which starts on Thursday.

Buttler said, “It’s nice to open with Jason.” “I get along really well with him; we have a terrific connection in the middle, and he’s a fantastic batsman.

“I believe he’s such a daunting opponent to bowl against that it makes your job at the other end a lot simpler because he puts so much pressure on them.”

“As soon as we got in, we eased the pressure off the scoreboard by getting off to a great start, and I felt it was critical to see the innings out.

“This was a fantastic performance,” says the audience. It’s a terrific start, but it’s only the beginning. I thought our bowling effort was outstanding, and once we got on the powerplay, we effectively put the game to bed.”

The disparity in skill between the teams – England is the world’s top-ranked T20 side, while their opponents are placed eighth – was evident throughout, with Sri Lanka suffering their 10th loss in their previous 11 completed T20 matches.

Adil Rashid took two for 17 and, perhaps more impressively, did not allow a single boundary to enter the field. (This is a brief piece.)