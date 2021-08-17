With offseason moves, the Boston Celtics are focusing on long-term growth.

This offseason, the Boston Celtics are treading water, which may be for the best.

In case you missed it, after Danny Ainge announced his retirement shortly after the Celtics’ first-round loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Brad Stevens was promoted to president of basketball operations.

Many Celtics supporters were in favor of the move when it was announced because they saw Stevens as having the right mind for it and had put their faith in him throughout the offseason.

Apart from the Kemba Walker deal, the Celtics have made no splashy additions or trades, and they are all the better for it.

Walker’s trade gave them some financial freedom because they owed him $73 million, but he, like Kyrie Irving before him, had an injury-plagued stint in Boston, playing only 43 games last season due to a chronic knee issue.

After being traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder a few weeks ago, he is now the New York Knicks’ problem.

This summer has been relatively quiet in Boston, as Stevens continues to learn his new role as a front-office executive.

They’ve since re-signed Enes Kanter, signed Dennis Schroder to a one-year, $5.9 million deal, signed undrafted prospect Sam Hauser to a two-way deal, and re-signed Marcus Smart to a four-year, $77 million deal.

The Celtics also acquired Al Horford (via the Walker trade with the Thunder), Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks, and Kris Dunn and Bruno Fernando from Atlanta in two separate transactions this offseason.

The Eastern Conference has only gotten better in recent years, and with Boston still trying to define its identity and fight for a championship, this could be the best-case situation for them.

It was stated last week that new head coach Ime Udoka will have the ultimate word and only say when it comes to the duties and minutes of the players.

Since then, Udoka has indicated that his primary goal for Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is for them to develop into playmakers.

“We have two exceptional scorers, and I want to assist them in becoming playmakers,” Udoka added. “We’ve got a lot of good shooters, so we’d like to play more team basketball.” Obviously, have a defensive mindset and a variety of options since we can go big or small in a variety of ways.”

Last season, Tatum and Brown both set career highs in assists per game (4.3).