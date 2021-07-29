With no additional signings, Liverpool’s season is simulated, while Man City’s new signing Harry Kane is simulated.

According to recent reports, Liverpool will not be adding any new players this summer, with Jurgen Klopp focussing on downsizing his team ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Reds have only made one addition this summer, with Ibrahima Konate coming from RB Leipzig for £36 million earlier this month.

With 17 non-homegrown players on their books, Klopp confronts a dilemma with his current team, which is the maximum amount allowed by both UEFA and the Premier League when picking a squad for the next season.

As a result, the Reds will need to make further sales before they can add more non-homegrown players to their roster.

Following Xherdan Shaqiri’s public declaration of his intention to seek a new challenge this summer, and the rise of Harvey Elliott into the first-team squad, the Swiss winger is reported to be the next to depart.

So, how would Liverpool’s season in 2021-22 look if they didn’t acquire any new players this summer? Especially considering Manchester United has already signed Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane…

We utilized the Football Manager 2021 editor to apply a transfer embargo on the Reds ahead of the 2021/22 season, preventing them from signing any new players.

Let’s take a look at Football Manager 2021’s best XI at the end of the 2021/22 simulated season, based on performances, statistics, and other factors.

Liverpool’s finest XI:

Mohamed Salah was the highest goalscorer with 24 and the most assists with 12 in the 2021/22 season, according to Liverpool’s statistics across all competitions.

Curtis Jones earned a berth in the starting lineup, making 50 appearances in all, with only 10 of those coming off the bench.

In 45 games for the Reds, Naby Keita was the surprise performance, averaging a match rating of 7.41, registering 10 assists, and scoring 6 goals.

So, in our simulated season, how did Liverpool fare in all competitions with no new additions to the squad?

Liverpool’s simulated season of 2021/22 without any new additions

This is how the Prime Minister works. “The summary has come to an end.”