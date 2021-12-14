With nine games in five weeks, Liverpool faces a terrible schedule.

Liverpool will meet Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16, having qualified for the knockout round with six victories from six games in the group stage.

During the 2007/08 season, Jurgen Klopp’s team faced the Italian giants in the same level of Europe’s elite competition, winning 3-0 on aggregate.

Over a decade later, the teams will face again, with the Reds tasked with stopping the likes of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.

The first leg will be held on Wednesday, February 16, and the second leg, which will be held at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8, has been announced.

As a result, Liverpool’s visit to the San Siro will be wedged between Premier League matches against Burnley and Norwich City.

Klopp’s team will host the second leg on March 8, sandwiched between games against West Ham (March 5) and Brighton (March 8). (March 12).

Fortunately for Liverpool, they have avoided hosting the return leg on March 15/16, which would have been just days before another major encounter at Anfield against Manchester United.

The Reds are currently facing the prospect of playing nine games in five weeks, which will become a reality if they go to the FA Cup fifth round.

Here’s a closer look at the club’s demanding schedule, which begins in early February.

Schedule for February and March

Burnley (12 February) (A)

Norwich, 19 February (H)

Arsenal vs. Chelsea on February 26 (A)

The Carabao Cup final will be held on February 27. (should Liverpool reach this stage, the Arsenal game would have to be rearranged)

The fifth round of the FA Cup begins on March 2nd (should Liverpool reach this stage)

West Ham United will play on March 5th (H)

Brighton, March 12th (A)

March 19 – Manchester United (H)*Some fixtures may be subject to change due to television scheduling.