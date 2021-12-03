With Neymar out, PSG are waiting for Messi to rediscover his Ballon D’Or form.

Lionel Messi was named the world’s best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he accomplished elsewhere. While Paris Saint-Germain has been milking the fact that they have this year’s Ballon d’Or winner in their ranks, Lionel Messi was crowned the world’s best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere.

Jurors may have praised Messi for his enduring brilliance by awarding him the trophy ahead of much-favoured competitors like as Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema at the age of 34.

Nonetheless, in his final season with Barcelona, he scored 38 goals, was the top scorer in La Liga, won the Copa del Rey, and guided Argentina to victory at the Copa America.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was there as he accepted his medal in a ceremony in the French capital on Monday, and expressed his “immense pride that one of our players has received the most renowned and sought accolade.”

The statement “Paris Golden City” was displayed on the main entrance to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, as PSG hosted Nice. Inside, Messi was paraded on a stage on the pitch before kick-off to show off his prize.

Despite this, Messi put in another lackluster effort as his side was held to a 0-0 draw, and he now has only one goal in eight Ligue 1 games.

With three goals in four games in Europe, he has saved his best moments in a PSG shirt for the Champions League.

Messi, who has battled various fitness concerns, has yet to play like a Ballon d’Or winner for his new club — George Weah’s 1995 Ballon d’Or success owed considerably more to what he did with PSG, despite the fact that he had left to join AC Milan earlier that year.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG are 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of Saturday’s game at Lens, where the Parisian superstars will face one of the finest atmospheres in French football at the 37,000-seat Stade Bollaert.

If Messi and Kylian Mbappe should be there, Neymar will not, since the Brazilian has been out with an ankle ailment for the past few months.

Neymar, who had a poor 2021 season, is unlikely to return until at least mid-January.

“Seeing a player on the bench makes me sad. We know he prefers to play football over anything else “Pochettino said this week on Neymar.

Pochettino must now work to improve his team, which is still performing way below its capabilities on a regular basis. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.