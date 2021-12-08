With Michael Edwards’ final stroke, Liverpool may be able to sign a successor for Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah is expected to sign a new contract with Liverpool, according to the club.

The Reds forward’s current contract expires in 18 months, prompting doubts over his future at Anfield.

Salah will turn 30 this summer, an age that often raises worries among club officials when it comes to deciding whether or not to grant players new lucrative long-term contracts.

The Egyptian, on the other hand, has been on fire this season, scoring 13 Premier League goals so far and showing no signs of slowing down.

Salah scored again last night as Liverpool advanced in the Champions League with a 2-1 victory over AC Milan.

Liverpool fans will be anxious to see the attacker sign a new contract soon, and Jurgen Klopp recently attempted to assuage their anxieties by stressing that such transactions simply take time.

“We’re discussing,” the manager stated this week, “and extending the contract for a player like Mo is not something you meet for a cup of tea and come to an agreement on in the afternoon.”

“Mo is fine, and I’m fine as well.” We all want the same thing. It takes time to do things like this. I believe that clarity is something that we all desire. That’s all it takes: time.” The financials are expected to be a major sticking point in any new Liverpool deal for Salah, with the player’s representation seeking for a hefty compensation hike.

If a deal cannot be agreed, Liverpool may be obliged to sell their star player.

Although the Reds will be hoping to avoid this destiny, they will need to have a backup plan in place in case it happens.

Finding a suitable substitute for Salah is a difficult challenge, and it’s probably true to state that no player on the planet is currently performing at a comparable level.

Young fascinating prospects, on the other hand, are mimicking the Egyptians’ most enticing characteristics, identifying them as prospective Salah successors.

RB Leipzig’s attacker, in particular, sticks out.

Nkunku is the closest statistical match to Salah throughout the Big Five leagues this season, according to analytics specialists Statsbomb.

