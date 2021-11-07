With Mason Holgate’s suspension looming, Rafa Benitez gives Yerry Mina an injury update.

Everton are growing more optimistic that Yerry Mina will be fit to return after the international break.

Due to a hamstring injury, the Colombian centre-back has missed the Blues’ last three Premier League games.

Everton’s centre-back options are low, with Mason Holgate facing a three-game suspension after receiving a red card in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Benitez, on the other hand, is convinced that Mina will be fit enough to join the rest of the group in training next week and so be ready to face Manchester City later this month.

After the 0-0 draw with Spurs, Benitez commented, “Yerry is close, but we didn’t have time for this game.”

"He is, nevertheless, very close.

“Hopefully, he will be able to join the squad and begin training in a few days, and we will then assess his progress.

“However, I am excited about Yerry, and we’ll see how he does.”