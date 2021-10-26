With Manchester United’s thumping, Liverpool helped bring in a record-breaking Sky Sports audience.

Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United helped Sky Sports set a new record for a single day.

In a Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday, the Reds thrashed their old rivals 5-0.

Jurgen Klopp’s team recorded their largest win at Old Trafford in more than a century, thanks to goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, as well as a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah.

With the three points, Liverpool regained second place in the table, one point behind champions Chelsea and seven points ahead of United, who are currently in seventh place.

It was not only a record-breaking victory for Liverpool, but it was also a terrific day for Sky Sports.

The numbers for the game have been disclosed by the TV broadcaster, and Liverpool’s victory contributed to their highest-ever daily viewership figures.

Between 6 a.m. on Sunday, October 24 and 2 a.m. on Monday, October 25, an average of 1.2 million individuals tuned in.

The top viewing viewership was 5.5 million at 5.50 p.m. during Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford, which coincided with the T20 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan, and just after Salah scored his third goal to put the Reds up 5-0.

The F1 Grand Prix in Austin, which began at 8 p.m. and saw Max Verstappen defeat reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton, also contributed to the viewing figures.