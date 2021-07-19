With Manchester United’s admission, a former Liverpool defender sends Jurgen Klopp a word of goodbye.

According to Markus Babbel, Liverpool might be Jurgen Klopp’s final club.

When Klopp’s time at Anfield comes to an end, the former Liverpool player believes he will retire from club management.

The German manager has told Liverpool supporters that he will not be leaving the club anytime soon, and has stated his intention to stay until the conclusion of his contract in summer 2024.

And now, Babbel has endorsed Klopp’s commitment, even claiming that he will not coach another team after Liverpool.

Klopp’s only task after leaving Liverpool, according to the former defender, would be as head coach of the German national team.

“I don’t believe Jurgen Klopp will go to another club after Liverpool,” he told NetBet confidentially.

“He will never join Bayern Munich since he played seven years with their main rivals, Borussia Dortmund, so that will not happen.

“It wouldn’t be Jurgen Klopp; it wouldn’t be the same in England; he wouldn’t leave Liverpool for Manchester United.

“The only thing I can think of after Hansi Flick is the German national team, whenever that may be.

“I believe Liverpool will be Jurgen Klopp’s final club because he came from Mainz, which is an emotional club, Dortmund, and now Liverpool, which you can’t get much better than.”

Following the announcement that Joachim Low will step down after 15 years in charge, Klopp was said to be one of two top candidates for the Germany role.

The Liverpool manager, on the other hand, ruled himself out of contention in March, announcing his intention to stay at the club until 2024, much to the relief of the Anfield supporters.