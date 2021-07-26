With Liverpool’s entrance, Jordan Henderson sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jordan Henderson is “everything” Tottenham Hotspur needs, according to a former player who has pushed the Liverpool captain to join the north London club.

Henderson’s future at Anfield has been cast into doubt after a shocking revelation in the Athletic claimed that despite contract talks taking place throughout the summer, no progress has been made on a new agreement for the Reds captain.

Despite the fact that talks haven’t broken down, the paper claims it’s a delicate and sensitive scenario, with the 31-year-old midfielder’s current contract expiring in 2023 and following reports claiming he’s being courted by PSG and Atletico Madrid.

According to The Spurs Web, White Hart Lane legend Jamie O’Hara told talkSPORT that he would ‘love’ to see Henderson in a Spurs shirt, albeit admitting that he does not see the deal occurring.

“I would adore him at Spurs,” he remarked. He’s everything we’ve been looking for.

“He’s a boss. On the pitch, a character. In midfield, he’s a force to be reckoned with. I would love to see him play for Spurs.

“However, we won’t be able to find someone as good as him. I don’t believe we’ve reached that point.

“If he leaves Liverpool, he’ll join PSG.” I don’t think he’ll ever play for the Spurs.”