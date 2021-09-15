With Liverpool warning AC Milan, Kaka aims a Zlatan Ibrahimovic swipe at Virgil van Dijk.

Former AC Milan striker Kaka is trusting his former club to win their Champions League Group B opening against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Despite being two of European football’s most renowned clubs, Milan will be visiting Anfield for the first time. Only in the Champions League finals have the two teams met.

When they last met in 2007, Kaka started for Milan, and a brace from Filippo Inzaghi sealed a 2-1 win and a seventh European Cup for the Rossoneri, a fitting retaliation for Liverpool’s miraculous victory in Istanbul two years prior.

On their return to European football’s best club competition after nearly a decade away, Kaka is sure that his former club can defeat the Reds.

“(Milan) has a good blend of young and old players. Kaka told Gazzetta dello Sport, “I lived it.”

“I understand how vital it is to develop with people like (Paolo) Maldini, Cafu, (Andriy) Shevchenko, Inzaghi, and (Alessandro) Costacurta, who did not care about contract expiration but just about the club’s benefit.

“Today, it’s up to Ibrahimovic, (Simon) Kjaer, and (Olivier) Giroud: they’ll lead the way; the group isn’t short in talent.

“Then Milan comes back with a different zeal: Liverpool has already won (the Champions League) and has been at the top for years.

“However, the passion of individuals who have long wished to compete in this competition can make all the difference.”

According to Kaka, Ibrahimovic, 39, would miss the match due to an Achilles injury, which is good news for Reds centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

“You can’t be sidetracked with someone like him, even if your name is Van Dijk,” the former Brazil and Chelsea player continued.