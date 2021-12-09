With just £19 million and a tactical change, Jurgen Klopp was able to address Liverpool’s ten-year problem.

It was a section of the pitch that Liverpool battled to master for many years.

A persistent inability to find the correct incumbent on the left side of defence has aided in the development of some of Anfield’s most dreadful careers in the last 30 years.

Paul Konchesky, Julian Dicks, and Andrea Dossena were all able to call themselves Liverpool players at one point or another due to the long-term left-back dilemma.

Emiliano Insua, Christian Ziege, and Aly Cissokho also attempted and failed at different times.

Djimi Traore won the Champions League, but few will remember him as a true Liverpool legend, whereas Jon Flanagan, a right-back by trade, spent the better part of a season in the role as Brendan Rodgers’ team came close to winning the Premier League in 2014.

The problem became so severe at one point that Jurgen Klopp decided to put midfielder James Milner there for the entire season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, finally fixed their infamous Achilles’ heel in 2017.

Since his £8 million move from Hull City, Andy Robertson has developed into one of Europe’s best left-sided defenders.

After winning the Champions League in 2019, he went on to play a key role in Liverpool’s first league triumph in 30 years, sealing his legacy at Anfield.

For Robertson, who was once a transfer target for Everton under Roberto Martinez, things could have turned out very differently.

But, four and a half years after expressing his displeasure with Hull’s owners for delaying his dream move, the Scotland captain now ranks as the club’s best left-back of the Premier League era.

Robertson faces significant competition for the first time since he forced his way into the side following Alberto Moreno’s injury in December 2017.

When a £11 million deal with Olympiakos was reached in the summer of 2020, the name Kostas Tsimikas was mostly new to Reds fans, but the man who lovingly refers to himself as the ‘Greek Scouser’ has since left his mark on Merseyside.

After a difficult adaptation phase last year, during which he contracted COVID-19 and was forced to witness Klopp identify 20 different centre-back pairs, things have been a lot more settled this time.

Tsimikas stated, “I think I’ve grown a lot as a player.” “The summary has come to an end.”