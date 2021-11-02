With Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s contract expiring, Marcel Brands requires a fresh Everton approach.

As a former football player, I can tell when players are hiding and when they aren’t up to the challenge.

Everton will need to bring in players who are eager to improve themselves and wear the shirt in the next transfer markets.

There appear to be a lot of people that are content to stay at their current level rather than progress, and this isn’t going to get you anywhere.

That’s all down to mentality, and these players, in my opinion, are lacking in that department.

Even with our current form and the doubts about the manager and players, as well as the frustration of the fans, you’d anticipate a reaction at Wolves after Watford – right from the start.

You could see there was nothing there as soon as the game started.

It was quite discouraging and aggravating.

The entire scenario was dreadful. In the second half, we gave it our all, but we were reactive rather than proactive.

How many times have we gotten off to a bad start this season, and who do you blame?

These players have probably gone through four managers, and the same questions keep coming up.

We praise them when they do well for a few games, but when we falter, we falter horribly.

Rafa Benitez has been dealt a tough hand in terms of injuries and the amount of money he has had to spend – or not spend – in the summer since he arrived at the club, but the style of play does not fit them.

They can’t play possession football because they lack the talent or confidence to do so; in fact, their confidence appears to be gone.

We barely got the ball in the last third in the first half. How do you win football games if you don’t get the ball into the opponent’s half? Rafa must find a way to put it all together. In the first half, I thought he made a mistake with that configuration.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is a man mountain that runs for two people, so we need to crowd that midfield when he’s not there.

We’ll need to get a second person. “The summary has come to an end.”