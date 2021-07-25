With James Rodriguez’s transfer position, Everton risk making a mistake with Romelu Lukaku.

Everton fans dreamed of being back inside Goodison Park to witness James Rodriguez play during the first half of last season.

Many questioned the intentions behind the Colombian’s free transfer from Real Madrid, as well as what he could provide to his new team.

Rodriguez had not only excelled, but silenced many who doubted and criticized him after the Blues’ first six Premier League games.

Everton got off to the kind of start that fans could only dream of heading into the new season thanks to a succession of excellent performances from the playmaker.

Rodriguez scored three goals and added three assists to help his team get 13 points out of a possible 18.

Despite winning four straight games without Rodriguez in December, the Blues’ attacking performance left a much to be desired.

For those involved with the club, the second half of the season was one to forget. A terrible 10th place finish was the result of weak performances, poor results, and significant injury issues.

Rodriguez only played five times for his team from March onwards, scoring one goal against Crystal Palace, but the former Real Madrid man proved his class in those outings.

He also showed the calmness to finish past Wayne Hennessey against Palace, which has eluded the Blues in front of goal for a long time.

Which leads us to the newest news from Everton over the 30-year-future. old’s

According to The Washington Newsday, Rodriguez has been informed that if a fair offer is offered, he can leave the team.

Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising departure cast doubt on his future at Goodison Park, but a departure was not guaranteed at the moment.

However, it appears that since Rafa Benitez’s hiring, the Spaniard has influenced the Colombian’s choice.

The two are said to have a poor relationship dating back to Benitez’s stint as Rodriguez’s manager at Real.

The former Porto midfielder, who went out to Florida with the rest of the Everton squad, does not appear to be on his way out anytime soon. “The summary has come to an end.”