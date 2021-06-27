With his victory in Austria, Max Verstappen extends his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 18 points.

The Styrian Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen, who extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

At the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, the Dutchman led every lap and finished 35 seconds ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Hamilton kept Verstappen honest but never threatened to overtake him as the Red Bull driver took his second win in a week and fourth of the season, expanding his championship lead to 18 points with a bonus point for the fastest lap.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes finished third, ahead of Sergio Perez of Red Bull, with Lando Norris of McLaren fifth.

Sunday’s performance in the Styrian Alps was more of a bore-draw than a seven-goal ding-dong in a season of thrills and spills.

Hamilton thought that only rain could save him after qualifying behind his competitor, and despite Mercedes chief Toto Wolff predicting a 60% probability of precipitation during Sunday’s race, the bad weather kept away.

At the start, pole-sitter Verstappen moved to his right to prevent Hamilton from making a move, and after a few laps, he was two seconds ahead of the Mercedes.

On the backstretch, Norris held off Perez’s efforts on the first lap, but he couldn’t stop the Mexican in his better Red Bull from passing on lap 10. The following time around, Bottas followed likewise.

On lap 26 of 71, Perez was the first of the leading quartet to pit. However, a sticky rear-left caused him to be stuck for 4.2 seconds, allowing Bottas to pass him for third when he pulled in for tyres the next lap.

Hamilton and Verstappen came to a halt a lap apart, with the latter emerging five seconds later from the pits.

Hamilton was over a tenth of a second behind the leaders by the end of lap 58.

“What should I do?” he asked Peter Bonnington, his race engineer. “I can’t seem to bridge the gap.”

Bonnington could offer no real answer, other than calling on his driver to look after his rubber in the hope Verstappen’s would not last. The victor, on the other hand, was victorious. (This is a brief piece.)