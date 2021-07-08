With his new Liverpool shirt number, Ibrahima Konate teases Daniel Agger.

Shirt numbers aren’t as important as they previously were in an era when football clubs have larger squads than ever before.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who plays right-back for the Reds, would have worn a two on his shirt in years past, but he is content to wear the number 66.

Some clothes will always have a little extra weight to them. When a Liverpool player wears the number nine, he joins the ranks of Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres, and Roberto Firmino.

What about number seven? Some of the most notable names to have worn that number in the past are Keegan, Dalglish, Beardsley, and Suarez, while James Milner helped the Reds become world champions while wearing that famous shirt.

The number five isn’t as well-known, though Gini Wijnaldum has recently worn it with distinction in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. The headlines wrote themselves when the Dutchman scored the fifth goal in Liverpool’s 5-2 derby win over Everton in 2019.

Despite the fact that Milan Baros wore it when the Reds won the number five jersey in Istanbul, the number five shirt is generally reserved for centre-backs. With the news that Ibrahima Konate would wear it in 2021/22, it is set to return to that position for Liverpool.

Kopites had surmised as much after seeing the 22-year-old posing next to a five-shaped balloon at a party last month, but now they can imagine him lining up opposite Virgil van Dijk, their centre-back.

It will be intriguing to see which defenders Konate will emulate in the Premier League era when it comes to the five shirt. FA Cup-winning captain Mark Wright and Steve Staunton have both worn it in the past, according to LFC History.

While younger fans may not remember those players, former number five Daniel Agger is more likely to be remembered.

Between 2006 and 2014, the Dane made 232 appearances — and would have made many more if not for injury. He’s a fascinating contrast to Konate, not only because both guys have struggled to stay healthy at times over their careers.

Agger enjoyed bringing the ball forward.