With his Ireland debut, Robert Baloucoune is out to crown the ‘weird’ path to the top.

Ulster’s left wing Robert Baloucoune concedes that three years ago, the thought of making an Ireland debut looked improbable, describing his progress to Test level as a “strange odyssey.”

Andy Farrell has named 12 uncapped players in his squad for next month’s Dublin matches against Japan and the United States.

His current status as one of his country’s most promising backs is a long cry from his days as a member of his hometown club Enniskillen, where he struggled to make a livelihood from the sport.

Baloucoune’s career was revitalized by a stay with Ireland’s sevens team, which included a trip to the 2018 World Cup. He then burst into the scene with Ulster, where he has 80 points in 31 appearances.

“I didn’t believe I’d be involved in anything when I was in Enniskillen. “I was also out of the Ulster system, and that didn’t seem like a realistic goal,” he explained.

“It wasn’t until I signed my first contract for the academy and sevens that I realized I could make a living doing this and make it a full-time job.

“When I was playing for Eniskillen, it felt like a long goal because I was just getting by and playing games, so I didn’t really consider it as an option.

“If you had told me three or four years ago that I would be in the Ireland team, I would have been stunned and wouldn’t have given it a second thought.

It’s been a strange voyage, but I’ve just been going up and up, and now I’m in an Irish camp.

The Northern Irishman was initially called up as a development player by national team head coach Farrell for the 2020 Six Nations before being sidelined for nearly a year owing to a combination of the coronavirus epidemic and a catastrophic hamstring injury.

