With his exit claim, Harry Wilson makes a “gutted” admission regarding Liverpool’s chances.

Harry Wilson insists he made the “correct decision” when he left Liverpool this summer to join Fulham in the Championship.

Last month, the 24-year-old agreed a £12 million agreement with the Cottagers, leaving Anfield in quest of regular first-team action.

Wilson’s chance to flourish at Anfield came and went despite impressive loan periods at Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth, and Cardiff City.

Wilson was not given the same opportunity in the first squad as other Liverpool Academy graduates, and he decided it was time to depart permanently.

To be honest, I’d been thinking [it was time to go]for a number of years,” he told Goal.

“I wouldn’t say it was simple, but it was the correct decision for me. I’m confident that I made the proper choice.”

Wilson only made two first-team appearances throughout his lengthy stint at the club.

Due to numerous stints at other teams during this time, he made his debut in an FA Cup third-round replay at Plymouth Argyle in January 2017 and waited another three-and-a-half years for his next appearance in October 2020.

Working alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the same area of the pitch, the Wales international has always known that he would have to fight his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

“I’m not a moron. He told Goal, “I know the caliber of that Liverpool squad, and I knew I wasn’t going to go and play every week like I wanted to.”

“The front three seldom ever miss a game, and their statistics are frightening. I’d never be able to get ahead of them.”

Wilson made an immediate impact in a Fulham shirt, scoring on his debut against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Early indications suggest he’ll have a solid season in the second tier, and if all goes according to plan, he’ll be facing the Reds next season.

Wilson is looking forward to the challenge ahead of him, but he can’t get away from the fact that his Liverpool career did not go as planned.

“Obviously, I’m a little dissatisfied from my perspective.”

