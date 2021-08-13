With his admission to ‘strengthen,’ Rafa Benitez throws an Everton transfer hint.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has hinted that the club may yet undertake some late-season business before the summer transfer window closes.

When asked if he had the squad he wanted in his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton’s home match against Southampton on Saturday – his first competitive match as manager – Benitez said: “I’m sure if you asked the majority of managers, they all want to improve, they all want to strengthen the squad.”

“As I previously stated, it is still early; we must wait until the transfer window closes, but I am pleased with the way the players are training and working, and maybe we can recreate it on the pitch in an actual match.”

Although there have been several big transfers in the Premier League in recent weeks, with champions Manchester City signing Jack Grealish for £100 million and former Everton striker Romelu Lukaku returning to Chelsea for £97.5 million, Chelsea’s spending has been limited due to Financial Fair Play regulations, with less than £2 million spent on Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend so far (the latter two arriving on frees).

When asked about the restrictions, Benitez stated, “The reality is that a lot of clubs are spending money, and you have to manage that.”

“The Financial Fair Play laws are in place; we must adhere to them, and we do our best to do so.

“It’s something we have to think about all the time. It’s like that, and we have to get the best out of our players while also considering strengthening the squad.”