With her debut in Tokyo, an Afghan paralympian sparks ‘joy.’

Hossain Rasouli, an Afghan paralympian, stepped onto the Tokyo track on Tuesday morning after fleeing Taliban-held Kabul, and teammate long jumper Roderick Townsend felt “delight” rather than “rivalry.”

The American had no idea Rasouli was in the final of the men’s T47 long jump until he noticed 13 names on the start list instead of the normal 12.

After obtaining a top-secret jet from Paris one week after being evacuated from Kabul, Rasouli arrived in Tokyo last Saturday, too late to compete in his favorite T47 100m event.

Instead, he competed in the long jump final, placing last but symbolizing “so much about the Paralympic Games and what it means and stands for” for Townsend.

“With everything going on right now, I couldn’t help but feel joy for him,” Townsend, who finished second in the event with a leap of 7.43 meters, said.

“We get so wrapped up in our personal lives, and here I am whining about a silver medal when someone else is traveling halfway around the world to accomplish something that we all enjoy.”

Rasouli and Afghan teammate Zakia Khudadadi arrived in Tokyo on Saturday, a week after leaving their Taliban-controlled homeland in what Games organizers described as a “huge worldwide operation.”

Following their evacuation from Kabul, the two spent a week in Paris at a French sports ministry training center.

Following Afghanistan’s quick collapse to the Taliban earlier this month, they were among the tens of thousands of people unable to escape the country.

The Afghan flag was carried in symbolic way by a Japanese volunteer at the Paralympics opening ceremony, and officials initially appeared to rule out the participants’ traveling to Tokyo.

Rasouli, whose left hand was amputated after a mine explosion, made his country’s belated debut at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning.

He waved to the team officials dotted around the spectator-free Olympic Stadium as he emerged from the athletes’ entrance, then pointed to the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee badge on his white vest.

He recorded jumps of 4.37, 4.21, and 4.46, significantly below medal contention and more than a metre less than his nearest competitor, while doing a noticeably shorter run-up than the other athletes.

Rasouli had previously competed in long jump, but this was his first time “in a significant competition,” according to International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence.

“He was ecstatic to be competing today,” Spence said.

