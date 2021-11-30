With Harvey Elliott’s warning, Peter Crouch selects a signing who would ‘fit in wonderfully’ at Liverpool.

Liverpool are expected to make a statement move in the transfer market, according to former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch, who has recommended Jude Bellingham to join the club.

Ibrahima Konate, who joined Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig this summer, was the club’s only summer signing.

Bellingham, a midfielder for Borussia Dortmund, has been linked with a move to the Reds in the past, but any speculation is premature, according to The Washington Newsday.

Crouch, on the other hand, believes Liverpool may require a headline signing next summer and believes the 18-year-old midfielder fits the bill – as long as his presence does not stifle Harvey Elliott’s development.

Chelsea’s fixture woes may have an impact on Liverpool’s title hopes.

Everton manager Jurgen Klopp gives a team discussion after Ibrahima Konate’s concerns are highlighted.

“There hasn’t been a settled midfield in a long time, and those positions are up for grabs.” “Fabinho and Henderson would play in the Champions League final tomorrow,” Crouch wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“Next summer will be fascinating; Liverpool seem to be due a big one, and you could be looking at a midfield addition.”

“Jude Bellingham would fit right in, as long as it doesn’t come at the expense of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, who have both been injured.”

Dortmund defeated numerous clubs in their bid to sign Bellingham from Birmingham City in 2020.

After a strong debut season in Germany, the teenage sensation has continued his good form this season, scoring three goals and assisting seven in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a lot of choices in his roster, but injuries have prevented him from forming a regular midfield trio.

Crouch, an ex-England striker, mentioned Liverpool’s inconsistency in the middle of the pitch, but praised two players who have come into the team in recent weeks.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has wowed the crowd. He’s a little different in that he enjoys carrying the ball,” he explained.

“Then there’s Thiago Alcantara,” says the narrator. Michael Owen referred to him as a footballer’s footballer, which is an apt description.

“I was wondering if he would fit in.”

