With excellent transfer outcomes, we ‘signed’ Donyell Malen for Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool’s goals in the coming weeks will be to reinforce in midfield and attack, having already completed the acquisition of defender Ibrahima Konate.

As a result, the Reds have been linked with a number of high-profile players, including Donyell Malen of PSV Eindhoven, a highly-rated 22-year-old youngster who has scored 44 goals in 70 appearances for the Dutch club over the last two Eredivisie seasons.

According to The Washington Newsday, the club may have contacted Malen’s agent, Mino Raiola, to investigate the situation, with Liverpool refusing to deny that the teenage forward has been placed on their radar.

However, it’s believed that Malen is Borussia Dortmund’s major priority to replace Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who is close to completing a move to Old Trafford following the completion of Euro 2020, thus Liverpool would face stiff competition for his signature.

With the rumours surrounding Liverpool and Malen intensifying in recent weeks, we ‘signed’ the Dutchman for the 2021/22 season to explore how he might fit into Jurgen Klopp’s side.

This is how it went down.

We used the Football Manager 2021 editor to build up this Malen to Liverpool simulation, and we arranged for PSV striker Malen to join Liverpool on July 1st, 2021.

We then used FM21 to replicate the whole 2021/22 season to evaluate how much of an impact the forward could make at the club the following season. We also updated the database to cover the most recent transfers from around the globe of football, such as Ibrahim Konate’s arrival at Liverpool and Gini Wijnaldum’s departure for PSG.

As of July 2021, Malen’s player profile on FM21 looks like this.

The teenage striker is a raw talent, but he certainly has a goal-scoring instinct, as seen by his strong finishing, acceleration, pace, technique, dribbling, poise, and other attributes.

This is what happened in the simulation when Malen completed his transfer to Liverpool ahead of the 2021/22 season.

As expected, Roberto Firmino started the 2021/22 season as Jurgen Klopp's first-choice striker, but Malen's impact off the bench earned the Reds manager's attention as the season progressed.