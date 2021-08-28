With excellent results, we simulated Liverpool’s Champions League campaign in 2022/23.

On Thursday evening, Liverpool learned which group they will be in for the UEFA Champions League season 2022/23.

In Group B, the Reds are joined by Atletico Madrid, FC Porto, and AC Milan.

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 the last time they met Atletico Madrid in the 2019/2020 season, and Jurgen Klopp’s team will be looking for vengeance against Diego Simeone’s side this time around.

In both 2017/18 and 2018/19, Liverpool met FC Porto in the knockout stages, handily defeating the Portuguese club on both occasions, while they have only faced AC Milan twice, both times in the final – one legendary win and one defeat.

Liverpool appeared unlikely to qualify for the Champions League with only a few games remaining when they were comfortably outside the top four, but a late surge up the table saw them finish third in the Premier League.

What could happen in the Champions League this season now that the group stages have been confirmed? Is it possible for Liverpool to win?

To discover out, we used the UEFA Champions League game mode in FIFA 21 to recreate the full tournament.

We used the in-game club transfer system in FIFA 21 to update all of the squads with the latest moves made as of August 27, 2021, because FIFA 22 has yet to be published with updated transactions. Because FC Sheriff and Zenit St Petersburg aren’t available in FIFA 21, we swapped them as closely as feasible.

Here’s how the Reds fared…

Liverpool were drawn in one of the hardest groups in the Champions League, but that didn’t stop them from winning their group and qualifying for the knockout stages.

In the group stages, Klopp’s team won four of their six games, with their most dominant displays coming against Porto, when they won 3-0 on both occasions.

The two losses occurred against Atletico, but the La Liga winners finished third and were relegated to the Europa League after poor performances against Milan and Porto.

Liverpool was up against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. “The summary has come to an end.”