With Everton fitness admittance, Graeme Sharp sends Dominic Calvert-Lewin a message.

Graeme Sharp, an Everton icon, has advised Dominic Calvert-Lewin to keep working hard at the club.

For almost two years, the striker has been in superb form for his team, scoring goals in a way he hadn’t before demonstrated.

His consistent results in recent seasons have earned him regular England calls-ups, notably for the European Championships this summer.

Everton have been without their leading striker for the bulk of the season, with the 24-year-most old’s recent appearance coming in a 2-0 win over Brighton at the end of August.

Prior to that, Calvert-Lewin had scored three goals in as many games for Rafa Benitez’s side in 2021-22, and Rafa Benitez’s team had clearly been missing their focal point in recent weeks.

Sharp feels that the striker will be keen to return to the pitch and maintain his current form for the rest of the season in order to help his team climb the standings.

“He’s improved, but if you ask him, he’ll tell you he still has to work on it.

“When he considers not only Everton but also England, he realizes that if he wants to play international football, he must be better than Harry Kane. There’s a carrot for him there.

“I’ve always said he possesses all of the necessary characteristics. Great leap, quickness, and decent touch.

“I believe his one flaw was that he didn’t score enough goals within the six-yard box. That has changed; he now has that in his game and appears to be a threat.

“You can’t help but think, ‘He’d be on the end of that’ when you look at some of the games we’ve played without him.’ Especially when Gray and Townsend are putting in the effort they have.

“Dominic will also be disappointed by the fact that he has been gone for a long time. He’ll be ruminating about how he could have scored a couple more goals.

“Hopefully, touch wood, he’ll be back to near-fitness, and we’ll be able to climb up the league as a result.”