With Everton, Carlo Ancelotti has shown Rafa Benitez how to overcome Leeds United.

Rafa Benitez is hoping to build on his impressive start as Everton manager, but he faces a difficult assignment on Saturday.

Leeds United’s season got off to a shaky start last weekend at Old Trafford, losing 5-1 in a humiliating start to the 2021/22 season.

They will, however, be driven by a strong desire to make amends in front of a sell-out Elland Road crowd for the first time since 2004.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues won a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Leeds in the latest behind-closed-doors meeting between the two sides, thanks to two goals in the first half.

And Benitez can use what he learned from that match to help his team prepare for a big challenge this weekend.

In his pre-match press conference, Marcelo Bielsa has clearly done his homework on not only his forthcoming opponent, but also the guy who will be in the opposing dugout this weekend.

“There haven’t been many changes in terms of the personnel; the players are essentially the same as last season, with the exception of the wide players who have been brought in,” he remarked.

“I expect the issues I indicated about Benitez to be powerful, efficient, and difficult to overcome.

“He [Benitez] has been in the business for a long time, and he’s successful because he assembles cohesive teams. He consistently gets the most out of his players.”

So, in general, Bielsa anticipates a performance from the Blues this weekend that is similar to the one they put on in February.

Carlo Ancelotti pulled James Rodriguez out of the side for the trip to Leeds earlier this year as a precaution, and the Colombian international will be absent again this weekend as he continues to be isolated.

As a result, Everton will have to find a method to break into Leeds’ defense without their crucial playmaker – something they did in February.

When the two sides played earlier this year, Leeds managed to get the Blues into an open first half, but Everton were clinical whenever they got their chances.

Everton could have found themselves in trouble soon after scoring the first goal.