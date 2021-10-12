With Emile Heskey’s claim, Liverpool star Jamie Carragher reveals a surprising position change.

Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool star, played 739 times for the Reds as a defender, but that wasn’t always the case.

The Bootle native, 43, entered the Reds’ academy at the age of ten and went on to Lilleshall, the FA’s school of excellence, as a teenager.

Others who attended the footballing school in Shropshire throughout the 1990s included Michael Owen, Sol Campbell, and Jermain Defoe, but Carragher was on a different professional path when he entered.

He commented about how he spent his younger days as a centre-back and was slow to adapt to his more natural position. He is one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever defenders.

“I was a center forward till I was 16, 17 years old.” He told the Football Cliches Podcast, “My first game for Liverpool reserves was as a striker.”

“I was a number nine when I was a child, I was speedy, I was a striker, I smashed all the records,” he explained.

“Then, at 14, I went to Lilleshall National School as a centre forward, and because I was a late developer physically, I couldn’t run away from anyone or defeat them with pace, strength, or anything else.

“So I took on the between the lines role, as it’s now known, and I was a hold up player, which meant I was always coming to feet.”

Carragher acknowledged that he would not have had a long-term career as a goalscorer because his position varied over time before settling into defense.

His early attacking tendencies were also not on exhibit in a Liverpool shirt, as he only scored four goals for the Reds.

Carragher did, however, confess that he was successful in keeping one of his future teammates out of the England youth team.

“By the way, this is a feather in my cap.” He added, “I was keeping Emile Heskey out of the England under-16s team.”

“There was no way I could have continued as a centre striker since I lacked the necessary speed and dribbling abilities.”

“I could keep the ball up and bring people into play, but I was steadily slipping away.”