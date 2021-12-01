With Ellis Simms’ selection, Everton give an early signal about Liverpool’s team.

Everton’s under-23s face Peterborough United tonight, and Ellis Simms and Tyler Onyango start.

The Premier League Cup’s third group stage match sees David Unsworth’s squad in action.

Simms, 20, and Onyango, 18, have been named in the starting lineup, but will not play in the first team’s match against Liverpool later tonight.

Rafa Benitez’s side travel to Goodison Park to face their Merseyside rivals in the hope of breaking their seven-game winless streak.

Lewis Dobbin, 18, has not been named in the starting lineup or on the substitutes bench, indicating that he may play for the senior team tonight.

Last month, the young Toffees defeated Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League Cup, and they will be looking for a repeat performance against Peterborough tonight.