With Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim, Jurgen Klopp teases Mohamed Salah about a Liverpool deal.

Mohamed Salah has the same level of professionalism as Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Jurgen Klopp, and believes he can imitate the Manchester United star by playing in his mid-30s.

The Reds boss also stated that he thinks the Egyptian can do so at Liverpool, despite the fact that his contract situation remains a mystery.

Salah scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in Group B of the Champions League on Tuesday, only 24 hours before 36-year-old Ronaldo scored the winner against Atalanta at Old Trafford by the same scoreline.

The Liverpool striker is seven years Ronaldo’s junior, and Klopp believes his No.11 has the same desire and determination as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Salah’s contract has less than two years left on it, but his boss feels he can continue to contribute for the Reds beyond 2023.

Klopp stated, “You need luck because things like injuries and other mishaps can happen, but I believe the professionalism of both Mo and Cristiano is the one thing you can compare 100%.

“It’s most likely the same. Mo is a consummate professional. He is usually the first to arrive and the last to leave of all the participants.

“He is always thinking about what he can and must do to maintain or better the quality. He still has a lot to give, in my opinion.

“It definitely helps him and the side he’s playing for at the time, and I’m hoping it will assist us [in the future].”

Salah scored the game’s first goal against Atletico Madrid after UEFA determined that his shot was deflected in by Geoffrey Kongdobia rather than James Milner, and Klopp hailed the mazy dribble and finish as “amazing.”

“I’ve been blessed with wonderful players throughout my career, but when the ball sailed over all players in that position and Mo had to already sprint quite quickly to reach it before the sideline, and then he turns, it didn’t look good.”

