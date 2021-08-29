With Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, Solskjaer may have hinted at changes in the front line.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may already be imagining how Cristiano Ronaldo will fit into his group whenever he comes.

Ronaldo’s decision to make a spectacular return to Manchester United surprised the English Premier League. There has been a lot of speculation regarding how Solskjaer will play Ronaldo on the pitch since the club’s official announcement.

In a recent press conference, when asked about Donny van de Beek’s new role, Solskjaer hinted that there may be a lot of changes in the midfield owing to the broad range of possibilities in the “front,” where Ronaldo is expected to be played.

Solskjaer said Manchester United’s official website, “[Van de Beek] can play as a one or as a two in midfield.” “Of course, we’ve considered how to get one of the two to move forward. That’s something Scott [McTominay] excels at, Paul [Pogba] excels at, and Donny excels at, but it’s not as simple as that because it all depends on who you have in front of you.”

“As I already stated, Donny has been unfortunate,” he explained. “Of course, we played incredibly well in the first game, winning 5-1, and I believe it justified the team selection. Nemanja [Matic] deserved to play in the next game against Southampton because he was our greatest player in pre-season, both on and off the pitch. When you only have a game every eight days, it’s difficult for a manager to keep up with the caliber of the players you have.”

Manchester United’s squad already included world-class midfielders and attackers such as Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Jadon Sancho prior to Ronaldo’s arrival.

Despite this, Solskjaer stated that he will make every effort to achieve “balance” and “rotation” this season.

“However, when we return from the international break, there will be games for everyone,” said the manager. “There must be a balance between consistency and rotation.”

It wouldn’t be surprising if Ronaldo took over as Manchester United’s main striker.

In fact, ahead of the 36-year-return old’s to Old Trafford, Solskjaer has already stated that he will include his former comrade in his squad.

“Let’s see what happens with him; everyone who has played with him will have a warm spot for him,” the Norwegian added.