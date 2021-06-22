With Christoph Baumgartner or Florian Neuhaus, Liverpool can fix their Gini Wijnaldum problem.

As the Reds look for a successor for Georginio Wijnaldum, links between Christoph Baumgartner and Liverpool continue to grow.

This summer, the Dutchman moved to PSG, and Baumgartner is being touted as a viable replacement.

The Hoffenheim man, like Wijnaldum, is a versatile player who can fill a range of roles and positions.

He played on the left, in the midfield, and on the right last season. You may have noticed that he has been playing as a forward for Austria at Euro 2020 thus far.

His great technical skillset aids his ability to play a variety of roles. When he’s in a more advanced position, he plays deftly between the lines, dribbling in tight spaces to avoid pressure and create opportunities for his teammates.

Last season, he had three assists out of a total of 3.87 expected assists (xA), four second assists (the pass before the final pass), and an average of 1.13 passes leading to shots on goal.

He’s not only a provider of opportunities, but he’s also a goal danger. The 21-year-old is an expert at making late runs into the penalty area unnoticed to latch onto passes or crosses sent in, and he scored nine goals in all competitions last season.

Although he has exceptional ball handling skills, he is not a defensive standout. His respective success statistics of 47.5 percent and 40.9 percent in both defensive and aerial duels won are ordinary.

Last season, Wijnaldum had substantially higher success rates in both of these sectors, with 59.6 percent and 52.6 percent, respectively.

Baumgartner’s low output in this area could be due to him frequently playing in more forward locations, which means that when he engages with the opposition, he may be more concerned with pressuring structures and cutting out angles than with gaining possession of the ball.

Even yet, Liverpool may be more inclined to sign a defensive-minded midfielder, which is why Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus is still being connected.

In the, the 24-year-old typically plays in a slightly deeper position. The summary comes to a close.