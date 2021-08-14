With Chelsea lurking, Liverpool must make use of Virgil van Dijk’s benefit.

Liverpool’s most recent campaign was largely defined by Virgil van Dijk’s season-ending injury, which has kept him out of a Premier League match since October 2020.

Almost a year has passed since his Goodison Park setback, and a new season is about to begin, with the Dutchman in contention to play, according to Jurgen Klopp’s latest statements.

Klopp told LFCTV, “It appears that [he is available to start].” “However, there is no need to hasten in this department. We must make a decision, although [he]appears to be in excellent condition. There’s going to be a lot of action this season.”

It would undoubtedly be tempting for the German to name the world’s finest centre-back in his starting eleven this weekend, but there is reason to believe that, despite the caution surrounding his return, there will be no better time for Van Dijk to experience competitive action than on Saturday.

Liverpool are anticipated to control the game against Norwich, and Daniel Falke is dealing with a number of absences in his team, including Todd Cantwell, Milot Rashica, Grant Hanley, Onel Hernandez, and others.

Furthermore, due to a lack of height and power among their ranks, Norwich could be targeted aerially by Liverpool; Falke’s team scored the second-fewest goals from corners in the Championship last season, as well as the second-fewest headers.

They are a team that prefers to retain the ball on the ground whenever feasible, and Van Dijk may provide a valuable danger from set-pieces after Klopp’s no.2 highlighted the squad’s aim to strengthen that avenue to goals during pre-season.

Norwich will try to trouble the Reds, but Van Dijk might get off to a good start before meeting Burnley a week later, who are noted for their aerial challenges.

Van Dijk will be needed to keep Sean Dyche's side quiet – notably from set-pieces – before Liverpool face Chelsea in their third match, with the Dutch centre-back expected to be up to speed by that point, having played the.