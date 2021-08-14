With channel, live stream, and team news, here’s how to watch Norwich versus Liverpool on TV.

This weekend, Liverpool will face newly promoted Norwich City at Carrow Road to kick off the new season.

The last time the Reds faced the Canaries on the first day of the season was in the 2019/20 season, when they went on to win the Premier League title.

Norwich was relegated the next season, but it didn’t take Daniel Farke long to get his team back into the Premier League. Last season, they won the Championship by a landslide, ending with 97 points.

Of course, Carrow Road will always be associated with one of the most memorable events of the Jurgen Klopp era: Adam Lallana’s late 5-4 winner in January 2016.

On Saturday, August 14, Liverpool travels to Norfolk for an evening match.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 5 p.m. The game begins at 5.30 p.m.

Sky Sports will broadcast the game live. If you don’t already have a Sky Sports subscription, you may upgrade or check out the current packages by clicking here.

With Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk coming off a complete pre-season, all eyes will be on who starts at centre-back for Liverpool. Joel Matip is expected to start alongside new £35 million summer recruit Ibrahima Konate, according to all indications.

Following Curtis Jones’ recent injury, Klopp is in a bit of a pickle in the midfield. Thiago and Jordan Henderson arrived late in pre-season after competing in the European Championship.

Fabinho, James Milner, and Naby Keita are anticipated to start, though others are wondering if Klopp will find a way to use youngster Harvey Elliott.

Farke will be sad that Argentinian Emiliano Buendia has left Norwich. Norwich, on the other hand, has replaced him with two interesting newcomers: Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis, a bright prospect.