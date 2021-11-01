With Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s auction, India joins the NFT craze.

By launching an auction of his digital memorabilia on Monday, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to join the worldwide NFT frenzy.

Non-fungible tokens, or one-of-a-kind digital items like drawings or animations, have been increasingly popular in recent months.

Investors and affluent collectors have flocked to the next digital fad, which is based on the same blockchain technology that drives cryptocurrencies and cannot be falsified or manipulated in any way.

Audio and art by Bachchan, including poetry recitals, movie posters, and digital portraits, will be up for bid in his virtual auction.

In a statement, the 79-year-old added, “The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to acquire a unique piece of rare and valued moments of my life.”

Bidders from all over the world are invited to participate in the three-day auction, which will end at noon (0630 GMT) on Wednesday.

Analysts believe the sale will provide insight into India’s 1.3 billion people’s potential hunger for digital collectibles.

“It’s still in its infancy,” Kashif Raza, founder of crypto-education site Bitinning, said. “But a lot more celebrities, musicians, and sportsmen are getting into it.”

“More people would hear about NFTs if Amitabh Bachchan talks about them on social media and elsewhere,” he told AFP.

NFT auctions are also being planned by a number of other high-profile Indians, including fellow Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and cricketer Rishabh Pant.