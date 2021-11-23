With Arsenal’s technical masterclass, Liverpool set a new Premier League record.

A game is often labeled as ‘a game of two halves’ based on how it unfolded, and Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Arsenal fit that description to a degree.

When one team dominates the first half before their opponents come roaring back after the break, the phrase is most commonly used. However, such was not the case at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds were the better team in both halves of the game, but after scoring once from a set piece in the first 45 minutes, they increased their intensity in the second half as they stormed the Kop and tallied three great goals.

One facet of their performance set a new standard for the Premier League in 2021/22, which even they will struggle to meet.

Liverpool’s pressing was excellent, however it was aided by Arsenal’s eagerness to play out from the back.

According to FBRef, Mikel Arteta’s team has played the third fewest long passes in the Premier League this season, and the Reds were often ideally positioned to harass and harry them as they tried to maneuver their way out of difficulties. Anfield may see a similar display this weekend as Southampton makes even fewer long passes.

But first, let’s go back to last Saturday. Opta calculates high turnovers by looking at “sequences that start in open play and begin 40 meters or less from the opponent’s goal.” Liverpool had 17 of them. In other words, they’re interested in ball recoveries that happen in the attacking zone of the field.

On Match Of The Day, it was announced that the Reds have equaled their own record of 17 goals in the Premier League this season, which they set in their 5-0 win over Watford.

These kinds of performances may be the pinnacle of what a team can do, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were the masters of pressing in 2021-22, with a total of 139 high turnovers, at least 26 more than any other team.

And what they accomplished in the second half, swarming around Arsenal’s back line in front of the Kop, was simply remarkable. “The summary has come to an end.”