With another F1 pole, Max Verstappen smashes to the head of the Styrian Grand Prix grid.

After surging to the front for Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen grabbed his second pole position in a week.

Valtteri Bottas finished 0.194 seconds ahead of the championship leader, with rival Lewis Hamilton in third.

However, after being penalized for his odd pit-lane spin on Friday, Hamilton will be elevated to the first row, with Bottas relegated to fifth.

Lando Norris continued his strong season by finishing fourth for McLaren, and he will benefit from Bottas’ punishment by moving up one position on the grid. Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, finished fifth.

Red Bull’s crew, led by Verstappen, came in the Styrian highlands in top form, having won the previous three rounds.

And they’re on track to win their fourth race in a row after Verstappen won his sixth pole of the season, putting Hamilton in the shade.

The Mercedes driver has now gone four races without adding to his tally of 100 pole positions, which he set in last month’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Following a disappointing lap, Hamilton, 36, was unable to improve with his final run. The British driver apologized to his Mercedes colleagues over the radio.

There were no such issues for Verstappen, who is a dozen points ahead of Hamilton in the standings.

Verstappen, 23, who accomplished a practice double at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, said, “It’s been a very good weekend.”

“The vehicle was wonderful to drive again in qualifying. It was difficult to get a clean run due to the traffic, but the first lap in Q3 was sufficient in the end.

“I’m ecstatic to be on pole at Red Bull’s home race,” he said. Tomorrow will be a really tight situation. It’s never easy, and maybe it’ll be as entertaining as it was in France last weekend.”

“Well done, Max,” Hamilton, 36, added. They’ve been moving at a breakneck pace this weekend. We weren’t in the best of moods, but we were in the front row.

"I've done everything I can and I'm going in.