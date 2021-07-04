With Andy Robertson’s evidence, Liverpool supporters demolish Luke Shaw’s accusations.

After comments that Luke Shaw was the best left-back in the world, Liverpool fans have risen to the fore to defend Andy Robertson.

England romped to a 4-0 triumph over Ukraine at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, securing their spot in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. The Manchester United left-back provided two of England’s goals.

As Gareth Southgate’s side surged out of the blocks for the second half of the last eight battle, Shaw assisted both Harry Kane’s second and Harry Maguire’s header.

Robertson played in the competition as well, but Scotland was eliminated in the group stage after the 27-year-old became the first Scottish skipper to exit a major event in 23 years.

Shaw returned to the England squad after a three-year absence following his strong performances for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side as they finished second behind Manchester City.

After an outstanding season, there can be no disputing Shaw’s ability, but Liverpool fans believe assertions that he is now the best left-back on the planet are premature.

They pointed out that Shaw has a long way to go to catch up to Liverpool’s Scottish manager.

When the two English football heavyweights meet in the first match of the season at Old Trafford in October, the two left-backs could face battle.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah the previous time the two met in the Premier League.