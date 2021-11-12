With an unexpected December 3 card, the ONE Championship is set to wrap up 2021.

So, in a way, it appears like ONE Championship will be able to commemorate its tenth anniversary.

The Singapore-based company has confirmed that “ONE: Winter Warriors,” a December 3 event featuring some of the top fighters in the industry, will take place.

In the main event, reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel will face Islam Murtazaev, who will be his third challenger.

At ONE: Enter The Dragon in May 2019, Eersel won the championship by unanimous decision over Nieky Holzken, while Murtazaev will be making his promotional debut.

The 34-year-old Russian’s most recent bout came in mixed martial arts (MMA) in March, where he defeated Ali Rezaian by TKO after Rezaian was forced to submit due to blows.

The highly anticipated ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix finals will also take place on the card, with Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex taking on Ritu Phogat in the co-headlining MMA bout.

At ONE: NextGen, both competitors put on dominant performances in their semifinal fights against Julie Mezabarba and Jenelyn Olsim to book their spots in the finals.

The victor of the fight between Stamp and Phogat will face Angela Lee for the ONE atomweight belt at a later date.

A second kickboxing bout has been added to the event’s undercard, with China’s Qiu Jianliang taking on Japan’s Hiroki Akamoto.

Timofey Nastyukhin will make his first appearance in the organization after failing to dethrone then-lightweight champion Christian Lee in April in a three-round MMA bout against infamous finisher Saygid Guesyn Arslanaliev.

In another MMA bout, South Korean knockout artist Kang Ji Won will face Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida in what many believe to be a short battle because neither of them has made it through the first round.

Hu Yong of China and Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan round out the event as MMA flyweights.

The ONE: Winter Warriors card comes as a bit of a shock when it was revealed that the promotion’s 10th anniversary card, ONE: X, would be postponed until next year owing to COVID-19 concerns.

Chatri Sityodtong, the company’s chairman and CEO, has yet to remark on the card’s abrupt appearance.

The ONE: Winter Warriors event will take place on December 3, two days before the ONE: X event.