With an extra-time winner, Ronaldo equals a record set by a former Manchester City player [Watch].

Cristiano Ronaldo tied Sergio Aguero’s Champions League scoring record with a late goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday.

Manchester United were heading for a disappointing stalemate in what was a rematch of last season’s Europa League final, which the Spanish side won, but their No. 7 scored an extra-time winner at Old Trafford.

According to Opta Joe, Ronaldo’s 95th-minute strike, assisted by youthful Jesse Lingard, was his third game-winning goal in the Champions League after the 90th minute, tying him with current Barcelona player Sergio Aguero.

Ronaldo made his 178th Champions League match against Villarreal on Wednesday, surpassing his former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition’s history.

Ronaldo became the second-oldest Manchester United player to score a Champions League goal, after Bryan Robson, at 36 years and 236 days (36 years and 282 days).

Since returning to Old Trafford earlier this summer, the Portuguese superstar has made an outstanding start to his second term at Manchester United. Between 2003 and 2009, he was a member of the club for the first time. In his sixth appearance for the Red Devils this season, he scored his fifth goal against Villarreal.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Ronaldo after the thrilling 2-1 win over the Spanish club, stating he always feels his team has a chance with Ronaldo on the field.

“That’s how it works at Old Trafford. We decided to take a chance and tossed caution to the wind. They’re a difficult opponent to play against. There’s always a possibility when Cristiano is on the pitch. “Cristiano is a fantastic goalkeeper,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s compatriot Bruno Fernandes believes that Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are just as essential for the Red Devils this season as the former Juventus attacker.

“It’s the strikers who have the goal-scoring instinct. They sense it, and Cristiano has done it before, and he will continue to do so this season. He, Edi, and Anthony will be crucial for us because they will score a lot of goals,” Fernandes stated.