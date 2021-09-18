With an Everton fitness update, Rafa Benitez breaks the silence on James Rodriguez’s absence.

Rafa Benitez claims James Rodriguez was not selected because he was “concerned” about his health ahead of the trip to Aston Villa.

Everton’s manager named only eight substitutes for tonight’s encounter at Villa Park, as important players were ruled out due to injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Fabian Delph were joined on the treatment table by Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, and Richarlison.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin was also ruled out due to injury.

Despite the fact that Ellis Simms had only returned to training this week, Benitez called him up to the matchday squad.

Rodriguez was isolated for the first few games of the season due to Covid regulations, but when it was decided not to include him in the squad for the trip to Brighton, he was ignored for Monday night’s game against Burnley despite claiming to be “ready.”

Rodriguez, however, informed Benitez that he did not feel ready to play for Villa, and the team will now have to wait and see if he can play against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

“He was a little concerned about his muscle for this game,” Benitez stated.

“He was experiencing a minor issue, so we opted to wait and he was unavailable. That is all there is to it.”

“We’ll see if he’s fit for the next game before making a decision.”