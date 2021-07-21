With a win over the Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA title in 50 years.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first two games of this year’s NBA Finals, but rallied with four victories to defeat the Phoenix Suns and claim the 2021 NBA title.

Thousands of fans gathered outside Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum for a gigantic street party to watch the game on enormous screens, and they went crazy when Milwaukee’s 105-98 victory was announced. This was the series’ lowest-scoring game.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-11 power forward who won back-to-back NBA MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, led the Bucks with 50 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP by Bill Russell.

Antetokounmpo wished to instill a championship culture in the city, and he expressed gratitude to his teammates, the organization, and the city for allowing the puzzle pieces to come into place. This included a particular thank you to Antetokounmpo’s teammate Khris Middleton, who has been with the Bucks for eight years.

During the playoffs, Antetokounmpo had a serious knee injury, and many worried if he would return. He worked out the kinks in his hyperextended knee and ultimately broke through in Game 2 of the Finals, scoring 42 points in a loss that gave the Suns a 2-0 series lead. Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in Game 3 and then 26 in Game 4 against teammate Khris Middleton, who also scored 40 points.

With his series, Antetokounmpo had one of the most memorable NBA Finals performances of all time. Fans at Fiserv Forum chanted “MVP, MVP, MVP” by the end of the game.

It’s the Bucks’ first NBA title since Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) led them to their only title in team history in 1970-71. In 1974, the Bucks reached the Finals for the second time, but were defeated in seven games by the Boston Celtics.

Wisconsin requested 150 national guard troops to mobilize in the Deer District after 65,000 people were permitted outside the arena for post-game festivities that could get out of hand.

Kris Middleton led the Bucks with 17 points.

With 26 points, Suns guard Chris Paul led Phoenix in the NBA Finals for the first time in his remarkable career.

