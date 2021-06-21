With a win over North Macedonia, Holland maintains its unblemished record.

With a 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Amsterdam, Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice to help Holland conclude an undefeated Group C campaign.

Wijnaldum scored twice in seven second-half minutes to seal a win set up by Memphis Depay’s 24th-minute strike at the Johan Cruyff Arena on an occasion when Goran Pandev made his 122nd and final appearance for the Macedonians.

The Dutch, who were already assured of first place, will now go to Budapest on Sunday for a last-16 match against one of the best third-placed teams from Groups D, E, or F, while the tournament debutants will return home empty-handed but with a positive impression.

North Macedonia made a strong first impression, attempting to leave on a good note.

With just nine minutes gone, they had the ball in the net when Ivan Trickovski sprinted on to Pandev’s exquisite flick and shot past Maarten Stekelenburg, only for his celebrations to be cut short by an agonizingly close offside ruling.

With 22 minutes gone, Aleksandar Trajkovski – with Pandev once again at the helm – beat Stekelenburg with a beautiful strike only to have it rebound against the upright, and their displeasure was to grow within seconds.

Despite a VAR review, Daley Blind’s challenge on Pandev resulted in the striker collapsing, sparking a blistering counter-attack in which Depay swapped passes with Donyell Malen before sliding the ball past Stole Dimitrievski to open the score.

With a save at the feet of Denzel Dumfries on the half-hour mark, the Macedonian goalkeeper kept his team in the game, and they may have been back on level terms before the break had defender Visar Musliu’s header been better directed.

They might have been farther behind within five minutes of the restart if Trickovski hadn’t been ideally placed to clear Matthijs De Ligt’s bullet header off the line, albeit it was only a momentary reprieve.

Only seconds had passed before Wijnaldum perfectly timed his run to meet Depay’s cross and extend Holland’s lead. (This is a brief piece.)