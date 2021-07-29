With a unique business model, BRAVE CF hopes to promote a stronger, healthier MMA ecosystem.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is one of the finest forms of combat sport accessible today, with competitors training every day to achieve the pinnacle of their abilities, if not exceed them.

Fighting is pure in the sense that it taps into a person’s most basic actions; human nature at its best.

In today’s MMA world, the sport is carefully regulated in order to provide professional MMA fighters with a sustainable source of income while also protecting their safety.

The sport is also one of the most diverse, with varied skill levels in every region of the world, making it a must-see spectacle whenever competitors from various promotions compete.

BRAVE Combat Federation, on the other hand, is seeking to shake up the MMA scene.

With many organizations trying to market the sport in their respective regions, the Bahrain-based organization has made significant progress in MMA under the leadership of Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Since its establishment in 2016, the group has staged 51 live events in 22 countries, including Russia, Sweden, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and the Philippines.

To help grow the sport, BRAVE CF did something different than other MMA promotions: it ventured into previously unexplored countries like India, Pakistan, Columbia, Romania, South Africa, Morocco, and Jordan.

With local talents like Eldar Eldarov, Abdisalam Kubanychbek, Mohammad Mokaev, and Jarrah Al-Silawi, the organization has signed 500 athletes from 70 countries, staying loyal to its mission of developing MMA talent from the grassroots level.

BRAVE CF’s unique business model, which is aimed on the development of the sport per continent by developing an MMA ecosystem, has helped it to grow quickly, with the goal of empowering local governing bodies as well as assisting leagues and players in gaining international visibility.

This was the company’s purpose when it teamed up with Rukh Sport Management for its debut card in Minsk, Belarus on June 4th, which included six up-and-comers from the host country.

“BRAVE CF has made a significant contribution to Belarus’ resurgence in mixed martial arts. Our country’s most popular sports include football, hockey, and basketball. The future of MMA in Belarus is safe, owing to a promotion like BRAVE CF,” remarked Tatsiana Kukhareva, head of Rukh Sport Management.

In addition, the brand will make its debut in Italy. Brief News from Washington Newsday.