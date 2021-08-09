With a tepid total, ‘Suicide Squad’ tops the NAmerica box office.

With fears of Covid-19 lowering North American moviegoing once again, the new Warner Bros./DC superhero flick “The Suicide Squad” won the weekend box office but only pulled in an estimated $26.6 million, according to industry observer Exhibitor Relations.

The film, called a pseudo-sequel to 2016’s smash blockbuster “Suicide Squad,” reintroduced A-listers Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, but two huge names from the first installment – Will Smith and Jared Leto – were absent. The film’s simultaneous premiere on HBO Max damaged its box office numbers even more.

Hollywood has been battling to reclaim its pre-pandemic glory. Variety spoke with David Gross, the founder of consultancy firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “This is an unforgiving market,” he said.

Last week’s box office champion, Disney’s family-friendly adventure film “Jungle Cruise,” fell to second place, with $15.7 million from Friday to Sunday, less than half of its previous week’s total. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson feature in the film, which takes a modern spin on a 1950s theme park ride.

With $4.1 million, Universal’s psychological thriller “Old” came in third. Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps, and Rufus Sewell feature in M. Night Shyamalan’s film about a group of people imprisoned on an isolated beach who begin to age rapidly.

The Disney Marvel superhero film “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, came in fourth place for the second week in a row, with $4.0 million. It now has domestic profits of $174 million, surpassing Universal’s “F9: The Fast and Furious Saga” as the year’s top-grossing film in North America.

With $2.9 million, Matt Damon’s film “Stillwater” from Focus Features came in fifth. Damon portrays a hulking American oil worker who travels to France to assist his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin), who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit.

The following people rounded out the top ten:

“The Green Knight” ($2.6 million) is a film directed by Christopher Nolan.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” has a budget of $2.5 million.

“Snake Eyes” ($1.6 million) is a film about snakes.

($1.3 million) “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”

“F9: The Fast Saga” has a budget of $1.2 million.