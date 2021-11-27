With a statement from Liverpool, Rafa Benitez announces his resignation.

Maxi Rodriguez, a former Liverpool player, has declared his retirement from the game.

Rafael Benitez recruited the ex-Reds playmaker from Atletico Madrid in January 2010, and he spent two-and-a-half seasons at Anfield.

Before leaving Liverpool in 2012 to return to his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina, he made 73 appearances and scored 17 goals.

Rodriguez was instrumental in Liverpool’s 2012 League Cup victory, scoring one of the Reds’ goals in a 2-0 quarter-final triumph over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Rodriguez, now 40, spent time with Uruguayan team Penarol before returning to Newell’s in 2019.

Rodriguez announced his retirement from professional football in an Instagram video, concluding his career with 610 matches and 173 goals.

“The moment I never thought would come, or the moment that as a football player you don’t want to get to, ultimately arrived.”

“This is the last day of my professional career.”

“It’s a difficult decision to make, but I’m keeping a cool head about it.”

“For many years of my work, I believe I contributed everything I had and absolutely emptied myself.”

“I’m at a loss for words.”

“Then, to thank all of the teams where I played,” Rodriguez continued.

“To Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, and Penarol,” he said. And to the Argentine national team, whose uniform, along with Newell’s, is one of my favorites. That I could get the most out of them by wearing them for an extended period of time.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to all of the coaches I’ve had throughout my career.” All of my coworkers, and there were a lot of them.

“If there’s one thing I want to be remembered for, it’s being a fantastic partner and a fantastic person.” That, I believe, is the best mark I could have made.

“It’s difficult for me to speak, to express myself, but hey, I want to do it the way I want to do it, naturally as I am, something basic and easy.”

“So, thank you to everyone in football who has always been so kind to me.”

“I send,” I said. “Summary concludes.”