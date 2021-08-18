With a second PFL title win, Ray Cooper III can cement his legacy as Hawaii’s greatest fighter.

When the final bell rang in the main event of the PFL Playoffs 1 last Friday, it was evident that Ray Cooper III of Pearl City had done more than enough to earn a spot in the league’s welterweight finale.

Cooper won a majority decision against former UFC title contender and Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald in three rounds to take one step closer to another world title run with the promotion.

Fans have been clamoring for a Cooper-MacDonald clash since “The Red King” was unveiled as one of the league’s most high-profile additions back in 2019.

It took a long time, but the two 170-pound stars eventually shared the ring to start the PFL postseason in 2021.

Cooper emerged triumphant after everything was said and done, extending his PFL Finals streak to three and ending MacDonald’s season.

“I had a feeling something like this was going to happen. Rory has my undying admiration. Cooper told MMAJunkie.com after the win, “He’s a fantastic competitor, an incredible fighter.”

While there was some hostility before the fight, Cooper insisted that it was all business inside the ring and that MacDonald was just another man standing in his path of becoming a two-time PFL welterweight champion.

“He’s just another guy,” says the narrator. He’s getting in the way of my main objective. This game is played in a tournament format. This isn’t a case of, ‘Oh, you’re fighting a huge guy this time,’ or, ‘This is your greatest battle.’ No, you still have to concentrate on the fights after that, but you must remain focused on the one in front of you, which is exactly what I did. Cooper added, “I concentrated on him, I got beyond it, and now I’m focused on the major, main goal, which is to win the championship.”

Cooper now faces a rematch with 2018 welterweight champion Magomed Magomedkerimov, the guy who denied him a championship in his maiden journey into the PFL.

Three years ago, Cooper and Magomedkerimov met in the finals, with the latter winning by second-round submission.

Cooper will join an exclusive club of two-time PFL champions if he can revenge his loss against Magomedkerimov, which currently comprises only two-time featherweight champion Lance Palmer and two-time lightweight champion Natan Schulte.

More importantly, becoming a two-time champion elevates Cooper to the ranks of Hawaii’s greatest boxers.

