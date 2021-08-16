With a season-long loan move, the Liverpool midfielder will follow Harvey Elliott.

Leighton Clarkson, a midfielder for Liverpool, is poised to join Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.

Clarkson has been courted by a number of clubs, with the Reds willing to release the 19-year-old on a temporary basis so that he may continue his development.

And the Clitheroe-born adolescent is set to spend the season with Blackburn Rovers, the team he has loved since he was a toddler.

Harvey Elliott had a successful loan spell at Ewood Park last season, and Liverpool were happy with the way Blackburn worked with him and helped him grow.

Clarkson has made three first-team appearances for the Reds, earning his League Cup quarter-final debut against Aston Villa in December 2019.

Two months later, he began the Champions League group game against FC Midtjylland and played the entire 90 minutes in the FA Cup fourth round replay triumph over Shrewsbury Town.

Last season, Clarkson was also on the bench for three Premier League games.