With a scorching 60, DeChambeau takes the lead in the BMW Championship, with Rahm close behind.

As the BMW Championship second round came to a close, Bryson DeChambeau scored a remarkable 12-under par 60 to take a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay.

On the 7,542-yard Caves Valley Golf Club course in suburban Baltimore, Maryland, the long-hitting American’s power was on full display.

DeChambeau had a six-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have given him only the 13th sub-60 round in US PGA Tour history, but he couldn’t make it drop.

The world number six, who won his first major championship at last year’s US Open, only hit seven of 14 fairways in regulation, but he did split the fairway at 18, where his approach soared over the pin and spun back to six feet.

DeChambeau had made all 16 of his putts from within 12 1/2 feet until the birdie miss.

DeChambeau explained, “I misjudged the putt, so it’s one of those things.” “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I had a couple of birdie opportunities at 17 and 18, but they didn’t pan out, but I’m still proud of how I handled myself, and it’s fantastic to feel that pressure again, which is awesome.”

Despite his spectacular performance, DeChambeau finished one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay, who had 10 birdies and a bogey in a nine-under-par 63 for a total of 129.

Cantlay was tied for the lead after his 10th birdie of the day on the 16th, but he found himself in a greenside bunker on the par-three 17th and was unable to get up and down for par.

DeChambeau was flawless in a round that began with a 10-foot birdie on the first hole and ended with a 12-foot birdie on the second.

He eagled the fourth, leaving him with an 11-footer after his 273-yard second shot. DeChambeau was seven-under for the day heading onto the back nine after birdies at five, seven, and eight, where he rolled in a 30-foot putt.

Birdies at 11, 12, and 14 kept him in a tie with Cantlay until a spectacular eagle at 16 — when he nailed his second shot from trodden dirt beside a cart path 252 yards to three feet.

His second shot at 16 was “one of the better ones of my career,” he said. “The flier was correctly judged by us.

He said of the round as a whole, “A lot of putts went in.” “There were a number of things that went well.

