With a re-enactment of the Euro 2020 epic, Italy and Spain kick off the Nations League Final Four.

On Wednesday, Italy and Spain will meet in a Nations League Final Four semi-final for the first time at the San Siro, in a rematch of their historic Euro 2020 semi-final.

Spain lost in the European Championship semi-finals in July, as the Azzurri won on penalties and went on to win the championship, kicking off an amazing summer of sport for Italy.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are on a world-record winning streak of 37 games, and their team is stacked with players who were part of their Euro final victory over England at Wembley.

After naming his squad on Thursday, Spain coach Luis Enrique said, “We’ll be playing a strong Italy team: they rightly beat England in the Euro final and they’ve kept their lengthy unbeaten run continuing.”

“However, as our psychologist points out, every squad will face defeat. And that suggests they’re getting closer to losing, that the deadline is approaching.”

“Spain was the team we struggled against the most during Euro 2020,” Mancini said.

“They’re a solid club with good players,” says the coach. He told uefa.com, “It’ll be a wonderful contest.”

Lorenzo Pellegrini, the in-form Roma midfielder who scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions on Sunday, was meant to be the lone face that stood out from the Euro throng.

However, injuries suffered in the build-up to and during the weekend’s Serie A matches have forced Juventus attacker Moise Kean, AC Milan defender Davide Calabria, and Inter Milan youngster Federico Dimarco to be called in at the last minute.

The trio has replaced Ciro Immobile, Rafael Toloi, and Matteo Pessina, respectively, as Italy’s starting centre-forward and Atalanta’s Rafael Toloi and Matteo Pessina.

It’s Dimarco’s first call up, and it comes from the man who gave the 23-year-old his Inter Milan debut in 2014, and who has impressed thus far this season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will make his return to the San Siro after leaving AC Milan on a free transfer to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

When asked if he was worried about being booed by Milan fans after a controversial move, Donnarumma replied, “It would be sad if that happened.”

“I always gave my everything for Milan, and I hope this issue may be forgotten,” he continued.

With club matches coming thick and fast, Luis Enrique has had injury issues as well.